Search

06 Apr 2022

Peugeot’s e-Rifter gets lower price to qualify for plug-in grant

Peugeot’s e-Rifter gets lower price to qualify for plug-in grant

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Peugeot has revised the price of its e-Rifter electric MPV so that it now qualifies for the Government’s plug-in car grant.

It means that the entry-level standard Length e-Rifter in Allure Premium trim now starts at £31,950, or £30,450 after the grant has been applied. Thanks to a 50kWh battery, the e-Rifter can return up to 172 miles on a signal charge, while a full top-up will take seven and a half hours with a 7.4kW home charger. Hooked up to a 100kW rapid charger, the e-Rifter will manage a 0-80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

Allure Premium cars get plenty of equipment, too, including a reversing camera, 10-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Plus, the Allure Premium e-Rifter can be specified with either five or seven-seat options, as well as a maximum 775 litres of boot space in Standard versions with the rear seats upright – or up to 4,000 litres with the seats folded on Long variants. This latter version can only be specified in Allure Premium trim, too.

Opting for the higher-specification GT version adds luxuries such as dual-zone climate control and keyless entry, but its raised starting price of £34,690 means that it comes in above the £32,000 price cap for the Government grant.

The e-Rifter remains road tax-exempt for private buyers, while company car users will pay a two per cent benefit-in-kind (BIK) rate in 2022-2023.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media