14 Apr 2022

Fiat introduces new electric 500 La Prima by Bocelli special edition

13 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

Fiat has boosted the audio quality in its electric 500 with a new La Prima by Bocelli specification.

Based upon the top-of-the-range La Prima trim, the Bocelli adds JBL Premium Audio, which integrates a 320-watt sound system without impacting interior or boot space. It’s also one of the first city cars to benefit from JBL’s ‘Virtual Venues’ technology, which brings the feel of a live performance into a vehicle.

Fiat then called upon famed tenor Andrea Bocelli to test out the system, using a new single released by his son Matteo Bocelli as the soundtrack.

Finished in a black exterior design, the 500 La Prima by Bocelli is packed full of technology. Highlights include a 10.25-inch infotainment system and full LED headlights, while La Prima badges are dotted throughout the interior too.

Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat, said: “Together with Maestro Andrea Bocelli, we have created the ultimate listening experience to enhance the silence of an electric car.

“Thanks to JBL’s exclusive Virtual Venues technology, we provide our customers with an immersive and tailored audio experience. This revolutionary premium sound system completes an authentic Italian icon, proudly created in Italy to bring the most authentic Italian spirit to the world.”

All cars benefit from 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while there’s the option of six colours and either convertible or hatchback layouts. The electric Fiat 500 is available with two battery choices, with the larger 42kWh version enabling a range of up to 199 miles. A charging capability of up to 85kW means that the 500’s batteries can be taken up to 80 per cent in as little as 35 minutes using a rapid charger.

