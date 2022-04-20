New BMW 7 Series revealed alongside electric i7

BMW has revealed its new range-topping 7 Series saloon, bringing a bolder design, additional technology and an electric i7 model.

Said to ‘represent a significant step up from its renowned predecessor’ the new 7 Series will be available exclusively in long wheelbase form, with the new model being longer, wider and taller than the car it replaces.

Boasting a new design that will go on to inspire upcoming luxury BMWs – and aims to enable ‘clear differentiation from the brand’s other models’ – the 7 Series features a two-piece split headlight design, with matrix LED lights coming as standard. BMW will also offer lights made from Swarovski crystals as an option, which are said to ‘create an unmistakable light graphic’.

BMW’s iconic kidney grille is present and correct – and grows in size – while it gains the ability to light up as standard. The new 7 Series is also available in a two-tone paint scheme for the first time, too.

Inside, the new 7 Series adopts the German firm’s latest curved touchscreen display, incorporating a large touchscreen that merges with a digital dial display. Passengers in the rear can also be treated to BMW’s new ‘Theatre Screen’. Available as an option, a 31-inch TV display emerges from the roof lining and spreads out across the rear of the interior. It comes with Amazon Fire TV integration and a full Bowers and Wilkins sound system (with up to 36 speakers) and aims to offer a cinema-like experience.

Another feature debuting on the new 7 Series is an ‘Interaction Bar’, which extends out of the dashboard and houses touch-sensitive controls for adjusting the ventilation and climate control.

In the rear, the new 7 Series promises noticeably more headroom than before, while touchscreens in the rear door cards enable control of the Theatre Screen (if fitted) and climate settings. A range of rear seat packages are also available, including reclining, ventilated and massaging functions. Other high-end features available include electric-opening doors and a panoramic glass sunroof that can display a light show with backlit LEDs.

While other markets will continue to get the 7 Series with regular petrol and diesel engines, BMW has said that in the UK it will be sold purely as a hybrid or EV. Launching later this year will be the i7 xDrive60 EV, which uses twin electric motors developing 537bhp and 745Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds.

A 102kWh battery is also used, bringing a range of between 367 and 388 miles of range, while 195kW DC rapid charging capability means 106 miles of range can be added in just 10 minutes. A flagship i7 ‘M70’ version is also due in late 2023, with BMW promising up to 650bhp.

THE NEW BMW i7. A breakthrough for those seeking luxury, comfort and innovation. All-electric for the first time, this is a car that illuminates the road ahead. This is Forwardism. Discover more, https://t.co/Nb0Gm0y4bB#THENEWi7 #Forwardism #bornelectric pic.twitter.com/Irzr88dWb9 — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) April 20, 2022

Earlier in 2023 the 7 Series line-up will grow to include a pair of plug-in hybrids – a 483bhp 750e xDrive model and a 563bhp M760e xDrive version, with a larger battery able to unlock an electric range of ‘over 50 miles’ – twice that of the outgoing car.

The new 7 Series and i7 will be offered in the choice of Excellence and M Sport trim levels, with first deliveries of the electric i7 set to begin in December 2022.