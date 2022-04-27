Search

27 Apr 2022

Dacia celebrates production of 10,000,000th car

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Dacia has announced that it has produced its 10,000,000th car – a special-edition version of its Duster crossover.

Rolling off the production line in Mioveni, Romania, last week, the Duster Extreme SE, which has been the most popular SUV sold across Europe to private customers since 2018, was finished in Urban Grey.

Speaking of the milestone, Denis Le Vot, CEO of Dacia, said: “We are very proud to have passed the symbolic milestone of 10 million vehicles produced. This result rewards a pragmatic vision of the automobile, focused on what is essential to our customers.

“Building on its experience, Dacia will continue to grow and offer attractive vehicles that are adapted to our customers’ lifestyles.”

Dacia first began producing cars in August 1968, with the ‘1100’ being its initial model. The following year the ‘1300’ debuted and was sold in a variety of bodystyles, and remained in production for an impressive 35 years, with 2.3 million being manufactured.

The Romanian brand’s turning point, however, came in 1999 when it was bought by the Renault Group. The Logan was launched in 2004 and helped to really accelerate Dacia’s growth with its focus on value, with 1.95 million Logan and Logan MCV estate models being produced.

More recently, Dacia introduced the Sandero and its Stepway sibling, with 2.6 million examples of these being produced, while 2.1 million sales can be attributed to the Duster. The firm would also continue to expand to various markets, with Dacia officially launching in the UK in 2012.

Dacia has dabbled in electrification in recent years, with the ‘Spring EV’ being its first electric car, though it isn’t sold in the UK. The new Jogger MPV also launched last month, earning the title as Britain’s cheapest seven-seater car.

While many Dacias continue to be built in Romania, the brand also now produces cars in Morocco, Algeria and China.

