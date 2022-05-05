Search

05 May 2022

Peugeot e-Boxer gains larger battery and longer range

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 4:55 PM

Peugeot has given its e-Boxer electric van a new, larger battery that brings an improved range.

The 75kWh battery adds an extra 15 miles to the e-Boxer’s range, giving a total of 154 miles between charges. The battery is linked to a 122bhp electric motor capable of delivering all 350Nm of torque instantly. Plus, the e-Boxer’s battery can be taken from zero to 80 per cent in one hour via a 50kW charger.

The e-Boxer in four-tonne form has also benefited from a £8,770 basic reduction due to ‘economies made in the manufacturing process’, according to Peugeot. Prices for this version now start from £66,535 excluding VAT and the Government’s Plug In Van Grant of £5,000.

There’s also the option to have the e-Boxer in a window-van layout, with prices for this version starting from £67,930.

Prices for the regular 75kWh e-Boxer in standard load and height start from £62,035 excluding VAT and the grant. There is also an entry-level version with a smaller 37kWh battery. Priced from £56,285, this smaller-battery version brings a range of up to 73 miles.

The e-Boxer also incorporates regenerative braking, which harnesses the energy usually lost during deceleration and uses it to top up the batteries while on the move.

The positioning of the batteries and motor mean that the e-Boxer is no less practical than the conventionally-powered versions, but brings the ability to drive into low emissions zones without incurring an extra charge.

