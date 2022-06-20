Search

22 Jun 2022

Renault’s electric 5 to make UK debut at Goodwood

20 Jun 2022 3:25 PM

Renault’s striking 5 concept will make its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week.

The concept – which takes inspiration from the original Renault 5 – previews a model that is due to arrive in production form in 2024. First unveiled last year, the new Renault 5 will use a fully electric powertrain and will form part of the French firm’s new EV offensive which will see seven fully electric vehicles introduced by 2025. Renault has also stated that it will be reviving the ‘4’ badge on another new EV.

The concept’s flared arches and distinctive square design hark back to another car that is due to attend the West Sussex festival – the Renault 5 Turbo Maxi Superproduction. The mid-engined classic – famed for its appearance in Group B rallying – will be piloted by French rally driver Alain Serpaggi up Goodwood’s hillclimb this week.

To celebrate 50 years of Renault 5, a procession of Turbo Maxi Superproduction models will take to the hill on Friday (June 24). In addition, a Renault RS10 Formula One car from 1979 – which took the title as the first turbocharged car to win a Grand Prix – will have its own spell on track with driver Rene Arnoux at the helm.

Partner firm Alpine will also be using Goodwood as the host for the world premiere of its new motorsport-focused Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 limited-edition.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place between June 23 and 26.

