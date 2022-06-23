This is a 1973bhp electric Ford Transit that can do 0-60mph in under two seconds

Ford is pushing the capabilities of its EVs and commercial vehicles with the reveal of its new Electric SuperVan.

The fourth iteration of Ford’s Transit-based SuperVan, this Electric model is without doubt its wildest yet, with its four-motor powertrain developing a monstrous 1973bhp – more than electric hypercars like the Lotus Evija and Pininfarina Battista. That enables it to reach 0-60mph in under two seconds.

Previous SuperVans have used engines derived from the Ford GT40 racing car, a Cosworth Formula 1 engine and also the V6 engine from the Jaguar XJ220 – a model that was, for a time, the quickest road car in the world.

Though including some components from the recently unveiled Ford E-Transit Custom, the SuperVan uses a purpose-built track-ready chassis, yet inside still uses the large portrait touchscreen that will be fitted to roadgoing examples of the electric van. Selectable driving modes and regenerative braking also feature too.

Developed in secret by Ford Performance and electrified rally specialists STARD in Austria, it gets a wild, aerodynamic bodykit like previous SuperVans, and is a true track-ready special, despite its van basis. Yet, the Electric SuperVan still has a decent load space behind the driver and a side door for easier access into the rear.

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsport, said: “We’re bringing SuperVan into the 21st century with 2,000PS of all-electric power for unmatched excitement and unmistakable styling inspired by the new E-Transit Custom.

2000PS Ford Electric SuperVan flies up the #FOS Hill. We think @forduk have taken everyone by surprise with how incredible this thing is. Just look at it. That aero similar to the Ford GT is sublime. #FordSuperVan #EV #gw_ford pic.twitter.com/UfuLDsmRmq — Goodwood Road&Racing (@GoodwoodRRC) June 23, 2022

“But performance isn’t all about horsepower – the Electric SuperVan’s processing power means engineers can use real-time vehicle data to optimise its performance, just like on a top-level racing car.”

Revealed today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, it will be tackling the legendary 1.16-mile hillclimb with Le Mans racer and electric record-setter Romain Dumas at the wheel. Dumas holds the record for the quickest time up the strip of tarmac; set in 2019 when he was behind the wheel of the electric Volkswagen ID.R race car.