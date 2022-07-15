Hyundai’s pair of concepts preview brand’s future electrification vision

Hyundai has unveiled a duo of striking concepts designed to showcase what could lay ahead in the firm’s electrified future.

The first, called RN22e, sits atop Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and utilises the same body as the recently-unveiled Ioniq 6 EV. It offers a glimpse at Hyundai’s upcoming electric N model and, in keeping with the performance sub-brand’s ethos, has been kitted out with a range of performance parts to ensure that it’s engaging to drive as possible.

It incorporates torque vectoring through a twin clutch, which helps the RN22e to corner effectively despite the increased weight that an electric powertrain brings. It’s also got all-wheel-drive, with different drive modes that give drivers the option to choose how much torque is delivered to the front or rear wheels. High-performance brakes are also fitted.

Design-wise, the RN22e incorporates flared arches and larger wheels, as well as a range of diffusers and a revised spoiler.

The second of Hyundai’s ‘rolling concepts’ is the Vision N 74. Its design harks back to the Hyundai Pony Concept from 1974 – a car which was developed by legendary car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro.

The new concept gains the unique B pillar design of the original, but has been thoroughly updated in terms of powertrain. It uses a hydrogen setup, but with both a fuel cell system and battery-electric setup on board, the N Vision 74 can use the two different power sources independently depending on the situation. This helps boost efficiency.

Despite producing ‘over 670bhp’, the N Vision 74 has a range of up to 372 miles from a single fill-up, which Hyundai says takes around five minutes. Inside, the N Vision 74 blends modern and classic design, with highlights being the contrasting digital cluster and analogue buttons.

Thomas Schemera, executive vice president and head of customer experience division at Hyundai Motor Company, said: “RN22e and N Vision 74 play an important role in the strategic development of our entire product lineup, especially our electrified, high-performance vehicles.

“Rolling labs represent the continuous development of our most advanced technologies. This unique approach makes us ready for the challenges of the future by empowering us to push ourselves to the limit.”