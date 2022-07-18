Renault announces pricing for new Kangoo van

Renault has announced full pricing and specifications for its new-generation Kangoo van and electric E-Tech version.

A big step forward compared with its predecessor, which had been on sale for more than a decade, the new Kangoo gets a much bolder design and a new interior, much of which is shared with Renault’s car range, including the Clio and Captur.

It’s also offered with a range of new technology and driver assistance features, including lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control, although it still remains a very practical choice with its load volume of up to 4.2m3 and payload of 615kg.



There’s a choice of petrol, diesel and electric power, with a 99bhp 1.0-litre petrol kicking off the line-up, followed by a 1.5-litre diesel available with outputs of 94bhp or 113bhp. The latter is also available with a seven-speed automatic gearbox for the first time.

The star of the show, though, is the new Kangoo E-Tech electric, which is capable of up to 186 miles from a charge, while DC rapid charging of up to 75kW means an 80 per cent charge can be achieved in 43 minutes.

The Kangoo is being offered in two trim levels – Start and Advance. Prices begin from £17,650 excluding VAT for the Start, with standard equipment including cruise control, automatic lights and wipers plus air conditioning. E-Tech models also come with climate control and heated seats, and cost from £26,500 ex VAT, including the government’s plug-in van grant.

Upgrading to the Advance version brings an eight-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with an electric parking brake and rear parking sensors. Prices for the Advance start from £18,650 ex VAT, or £27,500 ex VAT for the electric version.

The new Renault Kangoo will be available to order from September 1, with first customer deliveries expected in October.