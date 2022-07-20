Search

20 Jul 2022

Aston Martin kicks off ‘new era’ with redesigned logo

20 Jul 2022 2:55 PM

Aston Martin has unveiled a new version of its famous wings logo which signifies the launch of a ‘bold new creative brand strategy’.

Designed in collaboration with British art director and graphic designer Peter Saville, each new physical badge will be hand-crafted in Birmingham’s jewellery quarter and will grace Aston Martin’s ‘next generation’ of sports cars. It marks the first major update to the logo since 2003 and only the eighth time that its design has been changed in the firm’s 109-year history.

Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin said: “Because we are designing to make people fall in love, to connect with the hearts and minds of our customers, every object we design at Aston Martin has deep meaning and intention and is created with honesty and emotion.

“As we approach an exciting moment of product evolution, the design of the new wings was no different. Every millimetre of each line – of each shape within the new wings, are drawn forward from the depths of our 109-year Aston Martin creative wellspring.”

A new global marketing campaign aims to ‘accelerate growth amongst new audiences’, according to Aston Martin.

Reichmann added: “Adding Peter Saville, an icon in British graphic design and an inspirational creative figure to me personally, took our exploration and evolution of the wings to another level. And now, to see this new identity, hand-crafted in physical form at Birmingham’s jewellery quarter, is a proud moment for everyone involved.

“It’s the first step to the wings taking centre stage on our next generation of ultra-luxury performance sports cars.”

