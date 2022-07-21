Search

21 Jul 2022

Ford trials robot charging station to help disabled EV drivers

Ford trials robot charging station to help disabled EV drivers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 5:25 PM

Ford has developed a new robot charging station that could help disabled drivers, people with reduced mobility and older people to charge their electric vehicles.

Accessed via a smartphone app, the robot charging station can be operated while the driver is inside their vehicle. Then, they can either stay with the car or leave it while the robot does all of the work.

Disabled drivers have already spoken of ease-of-charging as a key consideration when purchasing an electric vehicle, according to Ford. The American firm is now testing the robot charging station as part of a research project that looks into the development of hands-free charging solutions for EVs.

Following an initial lap testing session, Ford is now placing the robot charging station into real-life situations. When a driver arrives, a station cover opens and a charging arm extends outwards, guided by a small camera. Once the charge is completed, the arm retracts back into its original position.

Birger Fricke, research engineer, Research and Innovation Center, Ford of Europe, said: “Ford is committed to ensuring freedom of movement and right now refuelling or charging your vehicle can be a major problem for some drivers. The robot charging station could be an added convenience for some people but – absolutely essential for others.”

Ford believes that in the future these robot charging stations could be installed at disabled parking spaces, in car parks or in private homes while their utilisation could be expanded to make company fleet charging quicker and more efficient.

Angela Aben, Employee Communications, Ford of Europe, who uses a power-assisted wheelchair to gain more mobility and independence, said: “I stopped filling up my car myself years ago, because it became very strenuous. My husband does it for me. The introduction of a robot charging station would offer me a much greater level of independence.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media