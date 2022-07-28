Search

28 Jul 2022

Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz Cargo hits the road from £38,125

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 10:20 AM

Volkswagen Commercial’s latest vehicle – the ID. Buzz Cargo – has arrived on the market priced from £38,125.

Utilising a 77kWh battery, the ID. Buzz Cargo can travel for up to 256 miles on a single charge, but has enough space for two Euro pallets to be loaded sideways. It can also tow up to 1,000kg with an optional trailer hitch.

Buyers are able to choose from a two- or three-seat configuration, while the fixed partition between the cab and load area can be fitted with a window to provide extra space for loading longer items. Two sliding doors aid access to the load area further.

Entry-level Commerce-specification vehicles arrive with a heated driver’s seat, front and rear parking sensors and a 10-inch infotainment system which incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Commerce’s £38,125 starting price also includes three services and one MOT.

Move up to Commerce Plus – which starts from £43,275 – and adaptive cruise control is added alongside keyless entry, a rear-view camera and a multifunction steering wheel. A wide number of assistance systems, such as travel assist, lane keep assist and emergency assist are also included in this grade.

For now, these prices exclude VAT and on-the-road pricing, with the ID. Buzz Cargo available to order from August. Volkswagen has also stated that the ID. Buzz Cargo’s eligibility for the plug-in grant – which can be applied to electric vans and could save up to £2,500 off smaller electric commercial vehicles – is currently ‘pending’.

News

