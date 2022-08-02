Search

02 Aug 2022

Jaguar Land Rover furthers electrified research with new facility

Jaguar Land Rover furthers electrified research with new facility

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 2:55 PM

Jaguar Land Rover has opened a new facility designed to test the latest vehicles for electrical and radio interference.

The new Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) laboratory at Gaydon will allow JLR to make sure that future vehicles meet legislation and quality standards for both connectivity and electronics. The new Range Rover Sport has been the first vehicle to be subjected to testing at the facility.

Peter Phillips, senior manager, electromagnetics and compliance at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The importance of testing our vehicles for electromagnetic compatibility cannot be underestimated. Opening this new testing facility is an important step forward for the business and it will play a crucial role in helping us deliver quality, legal, and customer satisfaction.”

The test centre is used to check that electronic equipment and systems function correctly in their electromagnetic environment. It ensures that the unintentional generation of electromagnetic energy, which in turn helps to reduce effects such as electromagnetic interference which could cause issues with electrical components.

An electrically ‘quiet’ rolling road allows engineers to test their vehicles while in motion, with equipment used to test how individual components are working. By doing so, engineers will be able to check that functions such as Bluetooth, satellite navigation and WiFi are all operating as they should be on the vehicle. It can also be used to test assistance systems such as blind spot monitoring.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media