Search

04 Aug 2022

Stephen Hawking’s Volkswagen Caravelle coming up for auction

Stephen Hawking’s Volkswagen Caravelle coming up for auction

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 5:25 PM

A Volkswagen Caravelle used by professor Stephen Hawking for more than a decade is going under the hammer later this month.

Purchased in June 1988 by Hawking, it was used to help with the mobility of the disabled scientist, who is famed for his groundbreaking research into black holes and for his book A Brief History of Time.

Also known for his sense of humour and computer that gave him a voice, this Caravelle was even used as his wedding car for his marriage to Elaine Mason. It continued to be used until 1999, until Hawking’s deteriorating health meant a change in wheelchair was needed, which wasn’t compatible with the fittings of the VW.

After this, the Caravelle remained with close family, and is being offered at auction directly from Hawking’s nephew. The late scientist’s disabled parking permit is even still in the glovebox. Now with 90,000 miles on the clock, it has been regularly serviced and was professionally painted a few years ago. It’s said to have ‘survived in excellent original condition’.

Hawking’s nephew, who hasn’t been named, said: “It has been a real dilemma as to what to do with my uncle’s VW, as it’s not being used and taking up room in a much-needed garage; the family would like a science or Professor Hawking enthusiast to be the next custodian of it, rightly appreciating it for its special connection to such an enigmatic and important British figure.”

The Volkswagen Caravelle is going under the hammer on August 27 with Silverstone Auctions, and is being offered with no reserve.

Joe Watts of Silverstone Auctions, said: “This vehicle is a very significant element to the later life of Hawking; it has a full continuity of Hawking family ownership, having never been owned by anyone other than his close relatives.

“It makes this humble VW all the more special, unique and important to collectors of items that have been owned by iconic figures.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media