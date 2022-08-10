Search

10 Aug 2022

Porsche Taycan sets electric production car record at Nurburgring race circuit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 12:25 PM

The Porsche Taycan is the new fastest electric production car to lap the famous Nurburgring racetrack in Germany.

The circuit, nicknamed the ‘Green Hell’ for its unforgiving nature, is one of the longest racetracks in the world at 12.9 miles. It’s widely used by manufacturers when developing their new cars, and holding a lap record is a particular claim to fame.

With Porsche development driver Lars Kern at the wheel, the Taycan – in extreme Turbo S form – became the fastest production electric car to ever go around the track, with a time of seven minutes 33.3 seconds. This overtakes the existing seven minutes 35.6 seconds time set by the Tesla Model S Plaid in September 2021.

Completely standard apart from a roll cage and racing seats (both requirements for the lap run), the Taycan Turbo S was also equipped with Porsche’s new performance kit. Currently just offered in Germany, this includes 21-inch RS Spyder alloy wheels with track-ready Pirelli P Zero Corsa sports tyres, though these can be used on the road. It also received an update to its Dynamic Chassis Control, allowing the Taycan to be more agile.

The Turbo S model sits at the top of the Porsche Taycan line-up, with its twin electric motors developing as much as 751bhp when launch control is activated, and allowing for a 0-60mph time of just 2.8 seconds. In the UK, the Porsche Taycan S is priced from £142,400.

Kevin Giek, vice president of the Taycan model line, said: “We’re delighted that the Nurburgring record for electric cars is back in Porsche hands. This lap time not only shows how much potential lies in our new performance kit, but also confirms once again the sports car genes of the Taycan.”

Porsche also holds the overall Nurburgring lap record, with its 919 Hybrid racing car lapping the track in an incredible five minutes 20 seconds.

