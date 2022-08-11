Kia’s new XCeed goes on sale from £22,995

Kia’s revised XCeed has hit the market, bringing a range of enhancements and tweaks to the compact crossover.
Priced from £22,995, the XCeed is available to order now ahead of deliveries commencing at the end of the third quarter of this year.
Benefiting from a mid-life update, the XCeed gains a more striking exterior design, with sporty GT-Line S versions wearing 18-inch alloy wheels, bolstered seats and a chunky steering wheel. This replaces the existing top-spec ‘4’ trim level, bringing heated outer rear seats, wireless smartphone charging and a 12.3-inch driver display. Prices for this top-spec version start from £29,995.
But even entry-level ‘2’ models get a wealth of equipment such as 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Move up to ‘3’ grade and you’ll find 18-inch alloy wheels added alongside a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system, rain-sensing wipers and dual-zone climate control. Prices for XCeed models in ‘3’ specification start from £25,495.
Two powertrains accompany the revised XCeed. The first is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit, which brings 158bhp and 253Nm of torque via a six-speed manual gearbox.
The second is an ultra-efficient plug-in hybrid, which is based around a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with a 44.5kW electric motor and an 8.9kWh battery pack. Combined, you get 139bhp and 265Nm of torque, driven through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. With this combination, the XCeed can travel for up to 30 miles on electric power alone.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.