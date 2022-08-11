Search

11 Aug 2022

Kia’s new XCeed goes on sale from £22,995

11 Aug 2022 12:55 PM

Kia’s revised XCeed has hit the market, bringing a range of enhancements and tweaks to the compact crossover.

Priced from £22,995, the XCeed is available to order now ahead of deliveries commencing at the end of the third quarter of this year.

Benefiting from a mid-life update, the XCeed gains a more striking exterior design, with sporty GT-Line S versions wearing 18-inch alloy wheels, bolstered seats and a chunky steering wheel. This replaces the existing top-spec ‘4’ trim level, bringing heated outer rear seats, wireless smartphone charging and a 12.3-inch driver display. Prices for this top-spec version start from £29,995.

But even entry-level ‘2’ models get a wealth of equipment such as 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Move up to ‘3’ grade and you’ll find 18-inch alloy wheels added alongside a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system, rain-sensing wipers and dual-zone climate control. Prices for XCeed models in ‘3’ specification start from £25,495.

Two powertrains accompany the revised XCeed. The first is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit, which brings 158bhp and 253Nm of torque via a six-speed manual gearbox.

The second is an ultra-efficient plug-in hybrid, which is based around a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with a 44.5kW electric motor and an 8.9kWh battery pack. Combined, you get 139bhp and 265Nm of torque, driven through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. With this combination, the XCeed can travel for up to 30 miles on electric power alone.

