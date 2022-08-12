Porsche brings ‘Sally Carrera’ film car to life in special one-off

Porsche and Pixar Animation Studios have joined forces to create a special one-off 911 that takes inspiration from the popular movie Cars.

Called the 911 Sally Special, it’s based on the character Sally Carrera from the hit film and is set to go to auction to raise money for charity.

It’s the first time that Pixar has supported such a project, which began in November 2021. Though the film first hit cinema screens back in 2006, it was seen that 2021 would be an ideal year to kickstart the project which brought together members of the original Cars team.

They were assisted by members of Porsche’s personalisation team, called Sonderwunsch and designers from Style Porsche in Weissach in creating a truly one-off vehicle.

“Vehicles need a face and a story. And the animated Pixar’s film ‘Cars’ has impressively transferred done just that: brought cars to life on the big screen,” said Dr. Sebastian Rudolph, vice president communications, sustainability and politics at Porsche AG.

Say hello to the 911 Sally Special, inspired by Sally Carrera, the beloved 2002 Porsche 911 from @Pixar's movie Cars. Only one has been created. It will be auctioned by @rmsothebys on Aug 20 in Monterey, CA to support @girls_inc & @UNRefugeeAgency. Visit: https://t.co/WvagnehPR2 pic.twitter.com/IxCoUobXm3 — Porsche (@Porsche) August 12, 2022

“The story conveys values such as friendship, love and mutual support – and in the middle of it all is a Porsche: ‘Sally Carrera’. Together with Pixar we have brought the spirit of Sally to life in a new way, not on the screen, but off the screen. With this one-off street legal 911, the “Sally Special”, which we are auctioning for charity, we want to help people who urgently need support, quite in keeping with the spirit of the film character.”

The 911 Sally Special is based upon the latest 911 Carrera GTS which brings 473bhp to the rear wheels via a manual gearbox. The paint is custom made – and called ‘Sallybluemetallic’ – while the Turbo-look wheels were specially made for the Sally Special, too. Porsche says that their design was adapted for the larger wheels fitted to the current 911, but harks back to the Type 996 on which Sally Carrera is based.

Inside, that same shade of blue is used again, while a special houndstooth fabric in three different colours was developed for the car too.

The 911 Sally Special will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s on August 20 as part of Monterey Car Week in California, with proceeds split between Girls Inc and the United Nations Refugee Agency.