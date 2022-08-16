Search

16 Aug 2022

Seat cuts price of electric MO scooter for August

Seat cuts price of electric MO scooter for August

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 2:50 PM

Seat’s new electric MO scooter has been discounted for August, with the bike now available from £4,999.

The Seat MO eScooter 125 was introduced earlier this year as the brand increasingly targets other transport methods outside of cars. Launched with a price of £5,800, Seat has now cut the bike’s price by 14 per cent to £4,999 throughout this month.

Offering a range of up to 85 miles, the MO is targeted towards towns and cities, with Seat saying it ‘provides an accessible answer to zero emissions urban mobility at an affordable price point’.

With equivalent performance to a petrol 125cc motorcycle, the MO can travel at speeds of up to 59mph and accelerate from 0-30mph in 3.9 seconds. Another highlight is that the scooter’s battery can be removed to charge externally – at a three-pin plug socket in your house, for example.

Richard Harrison, managing director of Seat UK, said: “Seat MO provides a truly compelling proposition for urban mobility. It is affordable, convenient and zero-emissions mobility at its best. It is fully up to the demands of modern urban travel with its ample range and ease of changing, while being extremely fun to ride.

“With the UK Government’s 2030 deadline looming, our two-wheeled electric vehicle is an ideal solution for the travel needs of motorists across the UK, including many who might never have considered a motorcycle previously.”

Also available from £79.40 a month over four years with a £99 deposit, vehicles must be registered by August 31 to qualify for the discounted price.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media