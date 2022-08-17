Porsche’s new 911 GT3 RS returns sharper than ever

Porsche has unveiled its latest 911 GT3 RS, continuing a long history of lightweight models.

The new 992-generation car sits atop the 911 range and brings a whole host of motorsport-inspired upgrades designed to make it as focused and track-capable as possible.

A 4.0-litre flat-six engine powers the new GT3 RS and produces 517bhp, while its single-throttle intake system and rigid valvetrain come directly from motorsport. Porsche has shortened the overall gear ratio for the seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox, while air intakes on the underbody have been fitted to ensure that it remains cool even under heavy use.

Introducing the new #Porsche 911 GT3 RS; purpose-built for performance. #SportMadeIntelligent lightweight construction has been a principle of all RS models since the first 2.7 RS Carrera in 1972. pic.twitter.com/zZ6xmxPB4G — Porsche GB (@PorscheGB) August 17, 2022

Porsche claims that the GT3 RS will go from zero to 60mph in just 3.0 seconds – 0.2 seconds faster than the standard GT3 – and carry on to a top speed of 184mph. The RS also boasts larger brakes than the regular GT3 which can be optionally upgraded to Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) if desired. Lightweight centre-locking alloy wheels are fitted as standard, too.

The latest GT3 RS, as with previous generations, has all manner of aerodynamic elements, including a rear wing that is larger in all dimensions than the one fitted to the previous-generation car. For the first time in a Porsche production vehicle, the upper edge of the wing is higher than the roof, in fact.

A large front splitter is also fitted and this works with the side blades on the front trim area to deflect air outwards. Inlets behind the front wheels help to reduce pressure in the wheel arches, too.

However, because of the added air pressure that hits the car’s wheel arches, the double-wishbone front axle has been designed with teardrop-shaped profiles in order to better cut through the air.

Inside, the steering wheel houses all manner of controls. The rear differential can be adjusted via a rotary dial and there’s a button for the drag reduction system too. A single button press can also reduce the two seven-inch displays to show only key information, allowing the driver to focus on the road ahead.

Many areas of the GT3 RS have been crafted from carbon fibre reinforced plastic, too, while its total kerb weight stands at 1,450kg. A Weissach package – fitted as an optional extra – can take these weight-saving measures further, with forged aluminium alloys saving 8kg compared with the standard wheels.