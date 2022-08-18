Search

18 Aug 2022

Singer’s Turbo Study is a 503bhp convertible restomod

Singer’s Turbo Study is a 503bhp convertible restomod

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 10:55 AM

Singer, the California-based Porsche 911 restoration specialist, has showcased a new convertible version of its Turbo Study model.

It arrives as the firm’s first model with a folding fabric roof but is largely similar to the hard-top Turbo Study coupe it revealed recently. Based around the 964-generation 911, it incorporates the trademark ‘whale tail’ spoiler and shark fin of the classic Turbo model.

However, it has a range of modern-day enhancements such as a bespoke carbon fibre body and the option of either rear- or all-wheel-drive layouts. It’s powered by an air-cooled 3.8-litre flat-six engine, which incorporates twin turbochargers with electric wastegates. Buyers are able to specify it with up to 503bhp. There’s also the option to add a sports exhaust system.

Rob Dickinson, founder and executive chairman of the Singer Group, said: “The first Porsche, the Sport 356/1 known as “Number 1”, was a cabriolet, and high-performance, open-roof glamour has been part of the story ever since.

“I’ve long wanted to celebrate that part of Porsche heritage at Singer and doing so as part of our recently announced Turbo Study seems a perfect place to start. Our goal with the Turbo Study is to distil the awesome thrill of Porsche’s first ‘supercar’ while reimagining its performance and refinement. We’re excited that owners can now choose to enjoy these traits with the roof down.”

All cars get a six-speed manual gearbox and ‘touring-focused’ suspension, which would put it on the softer end of the spectrum in order to provide more comfort when travelling long distances. Inside, there are electrically adjustable sports seats finished in black with tartan centres, while wood accents in ‘Black Forest red’ are there for contrast.

As well as the electrically adjustable roof, the Turbo Study also features air conditioning and wireless phone charging. Singer has yet to reveal how many Turbo Study convertible models will be made, nor how much each one will cost.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media