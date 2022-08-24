Search

24 Aug 2022

We want to see self-charging EVs when we’re older, say children

We want to see self-charging EVs when we’re older, say children

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 2:13 PM

Electric cars that can charge themselves are the automotive invention that children most want to see in the future, according to a new study.

A poll of 1,000 six to 10-year-olds found that 72 per cent wanted to see self-charging EVs in the future, with 51 per cent wanting flying cars as well. At the more extreme end of the spectrum, 17 per cent wanted to travel to space via public transport. When asked about other inventions they’d like to see, a flying school bus was also mentioned.

Of the Generation Alpha children surveyed (a term coined for those born from 2010 onwards in a ‘fully digital’ world), 65 per cent said they believed technology could help to make the world a better place. Hyundai also asked 2,000 adults for their thoughts, but only 51 per cent of grown-ups said they believed that technology was able to fulfil that role.

Adults were, however, excited about inventions such as flying and autonomous cars, while renewables and AI (artificial intelligence) were also listed.

Hyundai says it carried out the survey to ‘understand how adults and children perceive mobility solutions such as electric cars and flying taxis’, with the South Korean firm increasingly seeing itself as a technology company – rather than one just known for selling cars.

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “It’s clear from our research that society is eager to embrace technology on a range of levels such as helping efforts to clean up the environment and offer clean mobility solutions, ultimately driving progress in the way we travel.

“Many of us are also intrigued by the potential capacities of robotics, and how this will determine the future of technology.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media