Search

26 Aug 2022

Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster to make European debut at Salon Prive

Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster to make European debut at Salon Prive

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 5:25 PM

Hennessey has confirmed that its new Venom F5 Roadster will be making its European debut in the UK at next week’s Salon Prive.

Only revealed in full last week at Monterey Car Week, this new Roadster is based on the Venom F5 Coupe, and promises to be the world’s fastest and most powerful drop-top.

Like the Coupe, it uses a monstrous twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre V8 engine (nicknamed Fury) that produces a huge 1,817bhp. Hennessey says it’s been ‘engineered to exceed 300mph’, which would make it the most powerful convertible production car to date, though the maximum speed is yet to be verified.

Aside from the obvious difference in its roof, the drop-top also gets unique alloy wheels. Its carbon fibre roof is also fully removable, and is stored in a supplied Merino wool bag or a ‘sculptural pedestal’. It will be on display at next week’s Salon Prive, held at Blenheim Palace Oxfordshire, which takes place between August 31 and September 4.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, said: “The UK is a very special market for Hennessey with London a major financial center and a hub for global travel, not to mention the passion and enthusiasm of European hypercar buyers.

“The Venom F5 Roadster is obviously about extreme performance, but it also takes hypercars as an artform to a new level – so, the premium nature of Salon Privé is ideal for its European debut.”

Just 30 of the Roadsters will be built by the American hypercar company – slightly more than the 24 Coupes being produced – each priced at $3m (£2.54m). Production of the Coupe is already underway, but won’t begin for the convertible until 2023.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media