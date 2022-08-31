Search

31 Aug 2022

Skoda’s Vision 7S points towards brand’s future design plans

Skoda’s Vision 7S points towards brand’s future design plans

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 10:34 AM

Skoda has unveiled its Vision 7S concept in full for the first time while announcing a shake-up of its electric design ambitions.

Based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, the Vision 7S incorporates space for up to seven passengers and a number of Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ features. Set to act as the firm’s electric flagship, the Vision 7S incorporates an 89kWh battery capable of delivering over 370 miles between charges.

It’s part of Skoda’s plans to introduce three electric models ‘as early as 2026’. As well as the Vision 7S, there will be a small car and a compact SUV. Skoda is aiming for electric vehicles to represent 70 per cent of its models in Europe by 2030. It will also be unveiling new versions of both the Superb and Kodiaq in the second half of 2023, with a refreshed Octavia arriving in 2024.

Skoda has also introduced a new design plan that will influence its future models, as well as a new logo. The badge no longer uses 3D graphics but has a flat design that is easier to see online. Skoda models will now incorporate new signature design features, such as a ‘Tech-Deck Face’ design for the front end of the car.

Klaus Zellmer, Skoda CEO said: “Today is a very special day in Skoda Auto’s history: We’re unveiling our new brand identity, including a new logo. With the Vision 7S concept study, we’re giving a specific preview of an entirely new Skoda model that will round off the top end of our product portfolio and customer base.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media