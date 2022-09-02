Search

02 Sept 2022

Ariel's Hipercar is a lightweight EV with 1,180bhp

02 Sept 2022

Ariel has revealed one of its most daring creations ever – the Hipercar.

The Somerset-based firm is known for its lightweight models like the Atom and Nomad, but the Hipercar represents Ariel’s first foray into electric hypercar territory.

Based around a bonded aluminium chassis, the Hipercar uses four electric motors that produce 1,180bhp and 1,800NM of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time of 2.09 seconds. Ariel claims that 0-100mph will take just 4.4 seconds, while the Hipercar will carry on to a top speed of 155mph. With the fitment of torque vectoring technology, Ariel can improve these times so that the Hipercar will hit 60mph from a dead stop in under two seconds.

Ariel is also offering a two-wheel-drive version of the Hipercar, which brings 590bhp and 900Nm of torque.

In a break from Ariel’s traditional open-to-the-elements approach, the Hipercar uses a fully enclosed cockpit, with the vast majority of exterior panels being crafted from lightweight carbon fibre.

Linked to the electric motors is a 62kWh cooled and heated battery pack, able to deliver up to 150 miles of range. The Hipercar will also be available with an optional turbine range extender that can be used to top up the car’s battery while on the go. It’s built by Cosworth and enables the driver to top this up with petrol and use it as a generator for electric charge.

Ariel has opened orders for the Hipercar, with customers able to place a deposit in order to secure a build slot.

