07 Sept 2022

New Nissan X-Trail arrives with hybrid-only powertrains

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 1:05 PM

Nissan has released its fourth-generation X-Trail, bringing a bold new design and hybrid engine setups.

Priced from £32,030, the five- and seven-seater X-Trail sits atop the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-C platform which helps to deliver a more practical cabin and an upgraded suspension setup over the outgoing model.

The X-Trail will become the second model in Nissan’s European range to feature its e-Power hybrid setup, which aims to bring a more EV-focused driving experience without the need to plug the car in to charge. It combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 150kW front electric motor, with the combustion engine solely used to generate electricity, with the front motor powering the wheels instead.

Nissan says that this setup allows the engine to run within its optimal range at all times, boosting efficiency – particularly in urban environments. The inclusion of Nissan’s e-Pedal Step also means that drivers can accelerate and brake using only the throttle pedal.

Nissan’s e-4orce all-wheel-drive setup will also be available, which adds a rear 100kW electric motor for extra performance and traction. An on-board system can actively and intelligently manage the torque delivery to the motors, giving added confidence on loose or slippery surfaces.

Nissan will also offer a mild-hybrid version of this engine, offered in two-wheel-drive layout and bringing 161bhp and 300Nm of torque. It’s sent to the wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.

Inside, the X-Trail features a large and spacious cabin, accessed via rear doors that open to nearly 90 degrees, therefore making entry and exit easier. The third row of seats can easily be folded into the floor and when lowered there’s 550 litres of boot space on offer – 20 litres than you’d find on the previous X-Trail.

Up front, there’s a 12.3-inch multi-information screen for the driver to use while a secondary display of the same size gives access to satellite navigation and media functions, alongside both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A new 10.8-inch head-up display system is available too.

