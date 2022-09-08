Ford reveals more details about upcoming E-Transit Custom

Ford has revealed more details about its hotly anticipated E-Transit Custom, which is due to be released next year.

The Blue Oval unveiled its second electric van in May but only gave limited information about it at the time.

Ford Pro, the firm’s newly formed commercial division, says the van will have a 400-volt, 74kWh battery pack, offering a targeted range of 236 miles.The model will also be available with a fast-charge option, at speeds of up to 125kW, allowing a 15 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 41 minutes.

Buyers will have the choice of two powertrains, with Ford offering 100kW or 160kW outputs, both of which have an identical 306lb/ft of torque. Power outputs will range from a 134bhp entry-level model to a more powerful 215bhp edition.

Sitting below the standard E-Transit, the Custom will be less than two metres tall and have a maximum payload capacity of 1.1 tonnes.

Externally, the van has been designed with aerodynamics in mind and went through more than 800 simulations before Ford signed off the final bodyshape. It has been given a new LED light bar, a stylish honeycomb grille and flattened-down rear light clusters.

Inside is a ‘business hub’ with an ‘office lighting system’ for drivers, enabling them to carry out admin and paperwork from the comfort of the cabin. To the same end, there is also a clever tilting steering wheel that can be turned upwards and used as a table or as a laptop or tablet holder.

In the centre of the fully digital dashboard is a 13in screen, using Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment system, along with an onboard 5G modem to provide internet connectivity while on the move. Although not confirmed, it’s anticipated that the E-Custom will feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Ford E-Transit Custom will enter production in the second half of 2023 at a heavily updated factory in Turkey.