Search

14 Sept 2022

Land Rover history celebrated with new special edition Defender

Land Rover history celebrated with new special edition Defender

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Sept 2022 3:25 PM

A new limited-edition Defender is commemorating the long history of the Land Rover.

Called the Defender 75th Limited Edition, it incorporates a number of styling cues that hark back to the 1948 Series I that was launched at the Amsterdam Motor Show.

Available in either 90 or 110 body styles, the Defender 75th Limited Edition is finished in Grasmere Green for the first time and features 20-inch wheels in the same colour. This is then complemented by 75 Years graphics, silver bumpers and privacy glass.

Stuart Frith, Lifecycle Chief Engineer Defender, said: “Since revealing the new Defender, customers around the globe have fallen in love with it and demand remains extremely strong. This new Limited Edition captures the spirit of the past 75 years, with its colour and detailing, and fuses it with innovative new technology such as Hybrid Electric power, Configurable Terrain Response, software over the air updates and unrivalled all-terrain capability.”

The interior of the Defender receives interior detailing finishing in the same Grasmere Green, with a number of laser-etched 75 Years logos.

As it’s based on HSE specification, the special-edition Defender gets a lot of standard equipment including 3D surround camera, Land Rover’s Terrain Response system and Matrix LED headlights.

There are also a number of powertrains to choose from, including the P400e plug-in hybrid for 110 models and D300 Ingenium diesel versions. Prices for the Defender 75th Limited Edition start at £85,995 for the 90 and £89,995 for the 110.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media