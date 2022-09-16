Search

16 Sept 2022

Dacia’s Manifesto concept car is a look at the rugged 4x4s of the future

Dacia’s Manifesto concept car is a look at the rugged 4x4s of the future

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 10:25 AM

Dacia has revealed the Manifesto Concept as a futuristic model that showcases what we can expect to see from some of the brand’s more rugged models in the future.

Almost looking like a modern take of a dune buggy, the two-seat concept aims to reaffirm the brand’s values as it looks to target those ‘keener to try outdoor pursuits’.

Focusing on simplicity – a trait Dacia is well known for with its no-frills models – the Manifesto has no doors, windows or windscreen, but a variety of hard-wearing and waterproof surfaces. You can even jet-wash the inside without causing damage.

Just like some of the brand’s current cars, there is no touchscreen but an integration point to connect a smartphone to. The concept car’s ‘YouClip’ feature, which allows a range of modular accessories to be secured to it, will be seen on future Dacia production models, too.

The single headlight can also be removed and used as a torch, while linking to the outdoor pursuits ethos, the Manifesto Concept comes with four-wheel drive, plenty of ground clearance and large off-road wheels and tyres.

Other practical touches include removable seat covers that double up as sleeping bags, while a dedicated and removable battery can be used as a power source for outdoor activities needing electricity. With Dacia poised to introduce a campervan based on its Jogger MPV in 2023, these details could point towards what’s to come from this model.

The Renault-owned brand is working to become more sustainable, and the Manifesto’s main plastic body parts contain a high proportion of recycled substances, including a recycled polypropylene that Dacia has developed with suppliers and called Starkle.

Lionel Jaillet, Dacia product performance director, said: “We want to build a range of products that strengthens our brand promise, focusing on the essentials and adapting our vehicles for outdoor activities.

“Beyond our models, we are also working on innovative features that match our customers’ needs and lifestyles even more closely. Manifesto Concept is a ‘lab’ to try out and mock up new ideas. The version you can see today will keep on evolving as we keep on exploring. So don’t miss the next models: they will be ever smarter, ever more tailored to outdoor activities and ever more Dacia!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media