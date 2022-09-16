Dacia’s Manifesto concept car is a look at the rugged 4x4s of the future

Dacia has revealed the Manifesto Concept as a futuristic model that showcases what we can expect to see from some of the brand’s more rugged models in the future.

Almost looking like a modern take of a dune buggy, the two-seat concept aims to reaffirm the brand’s values as it looks to target those ‘keener to try outdoor pursuits’.

Focusing on simplicity – a trait Dacia is well known for with its no-frills models – the Manifesto has no doors, windows or windscreen, but a variety of hard-wearing and waterproof surfaces. You can even jet-wash the inside without causing damage.

The future is finally here! Introducing our new #ConceptCar, Manifesto. The perfect companion for outdoor leisure, work, or hopping through time. ​ Explore our vision here 👉 https://t.co/kZgZQilcvm or y'know, just sit back and enjoy the view 👌🏔​#ProudInDacia #DaciaManifesto pic.twitter.com/MmnMsUTqAF — Dacia UK (@daciauk) September 16, 2022

Just like some of the brand’s current cars, there is no touchscreen but an integration point to connect a smartphone to. The concept car’s ‘YouClip’ feature, which allows a range of modular accessories to be secured to it, will be seen on future Dacia production models, too.

The single headlight can also be removed and used as a torch, while linking to the outdoor pursuits ethos, the Manifesto Concept comes with four-wheel drive, plenty of ground clearance and large off-road wheels and tyres.

Other practical touches include removable seat covers that double up as sleeping bags, while a dedicated and removable battery can be used as a power source for outdoor activities needing electricity. With Dacia poised to introduce a campervan based on its Jogger MPV in 2023, these details could point towards what’s to come from this model.

The Renault-owned brand is working to become more sustainable, and the Manifesto’s main plastic body parts contain a high proportion of recycled substances, including a recycled polypropylene that Dacia has developed with suppliers and called Starkle.

Lionel Jaillet, Dacia product performance director, said: “We want to build a range of products that strengthens our brand promise, focusing on the essentials and adapting our vehicles for outdoor activities.

“Beyond our models, we are also working on innovative features that match our customers’ needs and lifestyles even more closely. Manifesto Concept is a ‘lab’ to try out and mock up new ideas. The version you can see today will keep on evolving as we keep on exploring. So don’t miss the next models: they will be ever smarter, ever more tailored to outdoor activities and ever more Dacia!”