Search

22 Sept 2022

Young drivers hit with £385 year-on-year jump in car running costs

Young drivers hit with £385 year-on-year jump in car running costs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 12:55 PM

The cost of running a car for young drivers has risen by an average of £385 in the past year, according to new figures.

On average, a 17- to 24-year-old motorist will now pay £2,488 per year to run their car, with increases driven by higher fuel and insurance costs according to Comparethemarket’s Young Drivers research.

The typical annual fuel costs for young motorists have increased by £244 in 12 months, going from £748 to £992. However, car insurance contributes toward half of the overall running costs for younger drivers, with the annual premium for this age group now standing at £1,236. This represents a £141 year-on-year jump, which Comparethemarket attributes to the rising cost of repairing or replacing vehicles, alongside the increasing value of second-hand vehicles.

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Comparethemarket said: “The rising cost of running a car among other soaring household bills mean that many young drivers could struggle to afford staying on the road and may impact their ability to get into work or see friends and family. It is even more challenging once other costs such as parking fees, breakdown cover, and car maintenance are considered. ”

A separate study of 2,000 young drivers found that 76 per cent of young drivers said that their pay wasn’t high enough to cover the rising cost of driving, while 68 per cent said that they would no longer be able to afford to run a car if costs continued to rise. In addition, more than eight in 10 are concerned about petrol and diesel prices.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media