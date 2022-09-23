Search

23 Sept 2022

Volkswagen’s Gen.Travel concept looks at the future of long-distance travel

Volkswagen’s Gen.Travel concept looks at the future of long-distance travel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 1:25 PM

Volkswagen has unveiled a new concept which looks to provide an alternative to short-haul flights.

Called the Gen.Travel, it’s a fully electric prototype with Level 5 autonomous driving capabilities, meaning that it’s able to drive itself without any human guidance. Placed between a traditional saloon and an MPV, the Gen.Travel has a module interior that can be adapted for different types of journeys.

Up to four people can be seated in the cabin, while there’s a large table in the middle too. Dynamic lighting has also been included in the cabin, which Volkswagen says helps to avoid motion sickness. For overnight trips, two seats can be converted into beds that can be folded out into a fully flat position. A new passenger restraint system promises ‘maximum safety’ even when occupants are lying down.

Dr. Nikolai Ardey, head of Volkswagen Group Innovation, said: “In the group-wide Volkswagen Innovation Research department, we are further advancing this idea, showing how our customers will be able to experience mobility in the future – for example, as a service.

“With Gen.Travel, we can already experience today what will be possible in the near future with innovative technology. Door-to-door travel at a new level. Emission-free and stress-free.”

Many of the interior elements of the car are made using sustainable materials, while the exterior is divided into two parts. The glass cabin is incorporated into the lower section, while wing doors make entering and exiting the vehicle easier.

The Gen.Travel also incorporates active suspension that can calculate vertical and lateral movements and optimise the driving speed accordingly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media