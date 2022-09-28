Search

28 Sept 2022

BMW updates Z4 with new details and more standard equipment

BMW updates Z4 with new details and more standard equipment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 2:57 PM

BMW has given its popular Z4 convertible a number of upgrades to help it to stay as sharp as possible.

To date, 55,000 third-generation Z4s have been sold worldwide, with much of the car’s sales taken in BMW’s native Germany. However, the soft-top has remained a popular option in areas such as America, China and the UK.

The Z4’s specification list now starts with M Sport, which includes three-section air intakes, redesigned side air intakes, and a new-look kidney grille that gets a ‘horizontal inner structure’, according to BMW.

As before, the Z4 uses a folding fabric roof which can be opened at closed in just 10 seconds at speeds of up to 31mph.

New additions to the Z4’s standard equipment list include 18-inch alloy wheels with a double-spoke design, finished in dual colour. However, buyers can upgrade these to 19-inch versions with a v-spoke design as an optional extra.

BMW has also added new exterior colours to the Z4, including ‘Thundernight’ metallic, ‘Portimao’ blue and ‘Skyscraper’ grey. As before, the fabric soft-top can be specified in either black or Anthracite silver.

A new option available is M lights Shadow Line, which features dark inserts that help to give the Z4 a more undercover appearance. All cars also benefit from park distance control with sensors at both the front and rear, as well as two-zone climate control and seat heating. In terms of technology, there are two 10.25-inch screens, with one incorporating a fully digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver and the second all key infotainment functions.

The BMW Z4’s range of powertrains kicks off with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol in the sDrive20i, which is paired with an eight-speed steptronic automatic transmission. It’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in 6.4 seconds, too.

The more powerful 3.0-litre unit in the Z4 M40i offers even more performance, with 335bhp and 500Nm of torque contributing to a 0-60mph time of 4.3 seconds. The sDrive20i rides on M Sport suspension as standard – incorporating firmer dampers for a more dynamic ride – whereas the M40i variant uses adaptive M suspension instead with electronically controlled dampers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media