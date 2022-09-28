BMW updates Z4 with new details and more standard equipment

BMW has given its popular Z4 convertible a number of upgrades to help it to stay as sharp as possible.

To date, 55,000 third-generation Z4s have been sold worldwide, with much of the car’s sales taken in BMW’s native Germany. However, the soft-top has remained a popular option in areas such as America, China and the UK.

The Z4’s specification list now starts with M Sport, which includes three-section air intakes, redesigned side air intakes, and a new-look kidney grille that gets a ‘horizontal inner structure’, according to BMW.

As before, the Z4 uses a folding fabric roof which can be opened at closed in just 10 seconds at speeds of up to 31mph.

New additions to the Z4’s standard equipment list include 18-inch alloy wheels with a double-spoke design, finished in dual colour. However, buyers can upgrade these to 19-inch versions with a v-spoke design as an optional extra.

BMW has also added new exterior colours to the Z4, including ‘Thundernight’ metallic, ‘Portimao’ blue and ‘Skyscraper’ grey. As before, the fabric soft-top can be specified in either black or Anthracite silver.

A new option available is M lights Shadow Line, which features dark inserts that help to give the Z4 a more undercover appearance. All cars also benefit from park distance control with sensors at both the front and rear, as well as two-zone climate control and seat heating. In terms of technology, there are two 10.25-inch screens, with one incorporating a fully digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver and the second all key infotainment functions.

The BMW Z4’s range of powertrains kicks off with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol in the sDrive20i, which is paired with an eight-speed steptronic automatic transmission. It’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in 6.4 seconds, too.

The more powerful 3.0-litre unit in the Z4 M40i offers even more performance, with 335bhp and 500Nm of torque contributing to a 0-60mph time of 4.3 seconds. The sDrive20i rides on M Sport suspension as standard – incorporating firmer dampers for a more dynamic ride – whereas the M40i variant uses adaptive M suspension instead with electronically controlled dampers.