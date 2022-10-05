Honda’s Hornet returns as lightweight naked bike

Honda has revived its famous Hornet name for a modern lightweight motorcycle.

Used on Honda motorcycles in the late 1990s and 2000s, the Hornet name originally sat on a motorcycle powered by a four-cylinder engine. However, the modern Hornet utilises a new 755cc twin-cylinder engine with 90.5bhp and 75Nm of torque, driven through a six-speed transmission.

It’s all centred around a lightweight steel frame, with a Showa 41mm fork up front and a Monoshock damper.

Mr, Fuyuki Hosokawa, test project leader, Honda R&D, said: “The Hornet has always been a very special motorcycle for Honda. Exciting, engaging performance has always been matched to lithe, agile handling.

The wait is over – it’s time to release the swarm! All new Hornet CB750 is launched today. Find out more and register your interest here; https://t.co/SNFeITpDG4#Honda #Hornet #CB750#FollowTheBuzz #ShakeUpTheHive pic.twitter.com/8RBMZl3bUn — Honda UK Motorcycles (@HondaUKBikes) October 4, 2022

“For us, the Hornet has always been the ultimate representation of the streetfighter concept and this new Hornet, proudly carries on this tradition.”

The Hornet weighs 190kg with fluids, while a number of electronic rider aids have been included as standard. Highlights such as three riding modes, three-level torque control and wheelie control with three-level engine power and engine braking adjustment are all fitted from the off.

Dual four-piston calipers are included as standard, with 120-section tyres fitted up front and 160-section visions at the rear. All of the Hornet’s lighting is LED, too, while the indicators have been fitted with an auto cancel function. The lights will also activate under heavy braking thanks to an Emergency Stop System (ESS).

All Hornet models get a five-inch TFT screen, too, which relays key information back to the driver. It incorporates Honda Smartphone Voice Control, too, which connects and works with both Android and iOS devices.

Four colour options – pearl white with red frame, black with red frame, matte grey and matte yellow – will all be offered with the Hornet from launch.

Honda claims that the Hornet will return up to 64.9mpg, too, enabling a range of just over 211 miles from a single tank of petrol. It’s expected that further pricing for the Hornet – as well as a release date – will be launched over the coming weeks.