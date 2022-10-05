Search

05 Oct 2022

Honda’s Hornet returns as lightweight naked bike

Honda’s Hornet returns as lightweight naked bike

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

Honda has revived its famous Hornet name for a modern lightweight motorcycle.

Used on Honda motorcycles in the late 1990s and 2000s, the Hornet name originally sat on a motorcycle powered by a four-cylinder engine. However, the modern Hornet utilises a new 755cc twin-cylinder engine with 90.5bhp and 75Nm of torque, driven through a six-speed transmission.

It’s all centred around a lightweight steel frame, with a Showa 41mm fork up front and a Monoshock damper.

Mr, Fuyuki Hosokawa, test project leader, Honda R&D, said: “The Hornet has always been a very special motorcycle for Honda. Exciting, engaging performance has always been matched to lithe, agile handling.

“For us, the Hornet has always been the ultimate representation of the streetfighter concept and this new Hornet, proudly carries on this tradition.”

The Hornet weighs 190kg with fluids, while a number of electronic rider aids have been included as standard. Highlights such as three riding modes, three-level torque control and wheelie control with three-level engine power and engine braking adjustment are all fitted from the off.

Dual four-piston calipers are included as standard, with 120-section tyres fitted up front and 160-section visions at the rear. All of the Hornet’s lighting is LED, too, while the indicators have been fitted with an auto cancel function. The lights will also activate under heavy braking thanks to an Emergency Stop System (ESS).

All Hornet models get a five-inch TFT screen, too, which relays key information back to the driver. It incorporates Honda Smartphone Voice Control, too, which connects and works with both Android and iOS devices.

Four colour options – pearl white with red frame, black with red frame, matte grey and matte yellow – will all be offered with the Hornet from launch.

Honda claims that the Hornet will return up to 64.9mpg, too, enabling a range of just over 211 miles from a single tank of petrol. It’s expected that further pricing for the Hornet – as well as a release date – will be launched over the coming weeks.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media