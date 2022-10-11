Alpine’s Alpenglow concept set to provide glimpse of firm’s future cars

Alpine is set to showcase a brand-new concept car at the upcoming Paris Motor Show that will highlight what future models from the firm might look like.

Called the Alpenglow, it’s a high-performance model that is due to showcase what the ‘Alpine models of tomorrow will be like’ both in terms of road and racing-focused cars.

Dubbed a ‘cornerstone’ of Alpine’s future plans, the Alpenglow name refers to the ‘luminous phenomenon’ of red light that appears over mountains before sunrise and after sunset. Initial teaser images reveal a full-width red light bar at the car’s rear, with the illuminated Alpine badge above.

The image also reveals a compact, racing car-like cockpit with large front arches. Alpine says that the Alpenglow will incorporate the ‘technologies of tomorrow’ which suggests that it will utilise a more modern powertrain that its current A110.

See you on October 13th to discover the Alpine Alpenglow, a unique concept car which will be the inspiration for all future Alpine cars. On the road to automotive and sporty excellence!

Though the Alpenglow showcases a more hypercar-like vehicle, Alpine has already committed to producing a more mainstream electric crossover in 2025. Expected to use the same CMF-EV platform as used in the latest electric Renault Megane, the new car – called GT X-Over – will form a three-pronged approach with an electric compact car and an EV version of the firm’s popular A110 sports car also expected to be in the works.

Alpine has stated that its Alpenglow concept will be revealed on the morning of Thursday, October 13, before going on public display at the Paris Motor Show which commences on October 17.