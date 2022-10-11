Search

11 Oct 2022

Alpine’s Alpenglow concept set to provide glimpse of firm’s future cars

Alpine’s Alpenglow concept set to provide glimpse of firm’s future cars

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 3:55 PM

Alpine is set to showcase a brand-new concept car at the upcoming Paris Motor Show that will highlight what future models from the firm might look like.

Called the Alpenglow, it’s a high-performance model that is due to showcase what the ‘Alpine models of tomorrow will be like’ both in terms of road and racing-focused cars.

Dubbed a ‘cornerstone’ of Alpine’s future plans, the Alpenglow name refers to the ‘luminous phenomenon’ of red light that appears over mountains before sunrise and after sunset. Initial teaser images reveal a full-width red light bar at the car’s rear, with the illuminated Alpine badge above.

The image also reveals a compact, racing car-like cockpit with large front arches. Alpine says that the Alpenglow will incorporate the ‘technologies of tomorrow’ which suggests that it will utilise a more modern powertrain that its current A110.

Though the Alpenglow showcases a more hypercar-like vehicle, Alpine has already committed to producing a more mainstream electric crossover in 2025. Expected to use the same CMF-EV platform as used in the latest electric Renault Megane, the new car – called GT X-Over – will form a three-pronged approach with an electric compact car and an EV version of the firm’s popular A110 sports car also expected to be in the works.

Alpine has stated that its Alpenglow concept will be revealed on the morning of Thursday, October 13, before going on public display at the Paris Motor Show which commences on October 17.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media