Last Ford Escort RS Cosworth ever built heads to auction

The last Ford Escort RS Cosworth ever made is going under the hammer at auction.

Offered by online auction platform Collecting Cars, this particular RS Cosworth was owned for the last 24 years by Dieter Hahne, former manager of Ford’s Special Vehicle Engineering department. Hahne was the driving force behind the development of the famous RS Cosworth.

When series production of the Cosworth ended in January 1996 at the Karmann factory in Rheine, Germany, Ford still had enough parts left for two more vehicles. The pair were constructed, with this example being the second in line and the last one ever made by Karmann. The penultimate car was made for Wilhelm Karmann Jr., the then-chairman of the firm.

For its first two years, the Escort RS Cosworth was used by a Karmann project manager as a company vehicle, before Hahne acquired it in 1998. He then had it formally registered – it has been driven on trade plates previously – through means of Single Type Approval.

After 24 years, Hahne decided it was finally time to auction the car off for someone else to enjoy.

Finished in the original Ford colour of Auralis Blue, the RS Cosworth has a black leather interior with Recaro seats. It comes complete with original 16-inch alloy wheels with Continental SportContact2 tyres. It also has a modified 94 model-year Escort bonnet and grille – an original item – which was fitted because the ‘91 model-year bonnet was no longer available.

Given a recent oil service, the RS Cosworth has also received a new clutch and two ignition coils in the last few years. It also comes with a ‘comprehensive’ service history from August 1998 right the way to the present day.

The auction is now live and will come to a close on the evening of Monday November 7.