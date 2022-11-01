Search

01 Nov 2022

Special edition Dacia Duster Extreme SE rejoins crossover’s line-up

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 10:58 AM

Dacia has reintroduced its special-edition Duster Extreme SE to its range.

The Duster has benefited from Dacia’s recent rebranding which sees a new logo being fitted, and ‘DACIA’ lettering appearing on the tailgate in place of the old, simpler emblem.

As part of this upgrade, Dacia is relaunching the Extreme SE version offered previously, and which accounted for almost 20 per cent of Duster sales in the past. It builds on the top-spec Journey model, with standard features including heated front seats, keyless entry, a multi-view camera and an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Extreme SE also benefits from a range of visual changes, including gloss black 17-inch alloy wheels and orange accents on the door mirrors, roof bars and rear Duster lettering on the boot. Inside, the model gets orange contrast stitching on the seats, as well as orange door inserts and satin chrome air vent surrounds.

Dacia is offering the Duster’s full range of petrol, diesel and Bi-Fuel engines with the Extreme SE – the latter being able to run on both petrol and LPG gas. Four-wheel drive is also available on the diesel model.

Prices for the Duster Extreme SE start from £18,295 rising to £22,445 for the four-wheel drive diesel. It’s available to order now, with first deliveries planned for the start of 2023.

