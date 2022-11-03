Search

03 Nov 2022

The Mercedes EQS SUV goes on sale priced from £129,170

The Mercedes EQS SUV goes on sale priced from £129,170

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 4:59 PM

The new Mercedes EQS SUV has gone on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £129,170.

Two variants will be available from launch. The first is the four-wheel-drive EQS 450, which is capable of delivering up to 365 miles of range while the range-topping EQS 580 extends this up to 364 miles.

The EQS 450 is capable of going from zero to 60mph in just under six seconds, too, while the more powerful EQS 580 brings this down to 4.4 seconds. Rear-wheel steering is included as standard which helps to make the EQS SUV more agile at slower speeds and more stable at greater ones.

The EQS SUV can also accept a charge of up to 200kW, which would manage a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 31 minutes.

Air suspension is included as standard too and is capable of raising the car’s ride height by up to 25mm for better ground clearance.

Inside, the cabin of the EQS SUV can be fitted with the new Mercedes Hyperscreen, which uses three high-definition displays which combine to create one ultra-wide screen. It comes as standard on the EQS 580, but is available as an optional extra on the EQS 450.

All cars get the latest MBUX operating system, however, which incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the in-built voice control function can be used to operate various functions of the car including the interior lighting settings and even to get navigation instructions to the nearest charger.

Two specifications will be available as well. Premium Plus includes a panoramic roof, 21-inch alloy wheels and Nappa leather upholstery, while Business Class adds an MBUX augmented head-up display and rear-seat entertainment, among other features.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media