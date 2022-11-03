The Mercedes EQS SUV goes on sale priced from £129,170

The new Mercedes EQS SUV has gone on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £129,170.

Two variants will be available from launch. The first is the four-wheel-drive EQS 450, which is capable of delivering up to 365 miles of range while the range-topping EQS 580 extends this up to 364 miles.

The EQS 450 is capable of going from zero to 60mph in just under six seconds, too, while the more powerful EQS 580 brings this down to 4.4 seconds. Rear-wheel steering is included as standard which helps to make the EQS SUV more agile at slower speeds and more stable at greater ones.

The EQS SUV can also accept a charge of up to 200kW, which would manage a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 31 minutes.

Air suspension is included as standard too and is capable of raising the car’s ride height by up to 25mm for better ground clearance.

Inside, the cabin of the EQS SUV can be fitted with the new Mercedes Hyperscreen, which uses three high-definition displays which combine to create one ultra-wide screen. It comes as standard on the EQS 580, but is available as an optional extra on the EQS 450.

All cars get the latest MBUX operating system, however, which incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the in-built voice control function can be used to operate various functions of the car including the interior lighting settings and even to get navigation instructions to the nearest charger.

Two specifications will be available as well. Premium Plus includes a panoramic roof, 21-inch alloy wheels and Nappa leather upholstery, while Business Class adds an MBUX augmented head-up display and rear-seat entertainment, among other features.