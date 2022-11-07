Search

07 Nov 2022

Green NCAP’s latest set of results sees top results for Tesla, NIO and Renault

Green NCAP’s latest set of results sees top results for Tesla, NIO and Renault

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 1:11 PM

Green NCAP has released a new set of results for some of the latest electric vehicles on the market.

The tests looked at the efficiency and sustainability of electric vehicles and focused on three vehicles during this latest round – the Tesla Model 3, NIO eT7 and Renault Megane E-Tech.

All three achieved ‘nearly maximum’ scores due to the high energy efficiency of their electric powertrains which ‘far’ exceeded those of conventional petrol and diesel cars.

The Tesla Model 3 achieved high energy efficiency both in cold and warm tests and in the Highway Test, which sees cars subjected to higher speeds. Green NCAP said that the Tesla’s small frontal area and aerodynamic shape helped with its efficiency, though in a test cycle at colder temperatures did show that when the cabin heating, comfort and battery protection management was activated consumption shot up by 72 per cent.

NIO – a relative newcomer to the European EV scene – did well with its eT7, with lab tests allowing the dual-motor vehicle to match its claimed range of 211 miles. It received a 9.6 out of 10 and a total of five Green stars, narrowly missing out on the Tesla’s respective 9.8.

Dr. Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general of Euro NCAP and Green NCAP, said: “This latest round of Green NCAP testing clearly proves that electric vehicles are an excellent consumer choice in the quest for ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

“They score far higher than those with conventional powertrains. However, affordability is still a challenge. We call on manufacturers to further improve the efficiency of cabin heating in winter conditions, as this is shown to have a significant impact on driving range.”

Green NCAP also tested the new Renault Megane E-Tech, which impressed with its low energy consumption figures. It did well in both cold and warm tests too, but did struggle with the demand brought on by dynamic high-power phases during the Highway Test.

It managed a 9.6 out of 10 score and was also awarded a full five Green stars.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media