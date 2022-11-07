Green NCAP’s latest set of results sees top results for Tesla, NIO and Renault

Green NCAP has released a new set of results for some of the latest electric vehicles on the market.

The tests looked at the efficiency and sustainability of electric vehicles and focused on three vehicles during this latest round – the Tesla Model 3, NIO eT7 and Renault Megane E-Tech.

All three achieved ‘nearly maximum’ scores due to the high energy efficiency of their electric powertrains which ‘far’ exceeded those of conventional petrol and diesel cars.

The Tesla Model 3 achieved high energy efficiency both in cold and warm tests and in the Highway Test, which sees cars subjected to higher speeds. Green NCAP said that the Tesla’s small frontal area and aerodynamic shape helped with its efficiency, though in a test cycle at colder temperatures did show that when the cabin heating, comfort and battery protection management was activated consumption shot up by 72 per cent.

NIO – a relative newcomer to the European EV scene – did well with its eT7, with lab tests allowing the dual-motor vehicle to match its claimed range of 211 miles. It received a 9.6 out of 10 and a total of five Green stars, narrowly missing out on the Tesla’s respective 9.8.

Dr. Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general of Euro NCAP and Green NCAP, said: “This latest round of Green NCAP testing clearly proves that electric vehicles are an excellent consumer choice in the quest for ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Today, Green NCAP rewards the TESLA Model 3’s with an overall score of 9.8 out of 10 and a well-deserved 5 Green stars proving that this sporty car has been designed with special attention to efficiency and driving range.#drivesafely #roadsafety #cartracker #smartmobilty pic.twitter.com/amWSNz7T02 — Green NCAP (@GreenNCAP) November 7, 2022

“They score far higher than those with conventional powertrains. However, affordability is still a challenge. We call on manufacturers to further improve the efficiency of cabin heating in winter conditions, as this is shown to have a significant impact on driving range.”

Green NCAP also tested the new Renault Megane E-Tech, which impressed with its low energy consumption figures. It did well in both cold and warm tests too, but did struggle with the demand brought on by dynamic high-power phases during the Highway Test.

It managed a 9.6 out of 10 score and was also awarded a full five Green stars.