Porsche produces its 100,000th Taycan EV

Porsche has announced that the 100,000th Taycan has rolled off its production line as the electric model continues to be a huge success.

Production of the Taycan started at the brand’s Zuffenhausen ‘sports car factory’ in Germany in 2019, where this EV is produced alongside Porsche’s renowned 911 and 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster models.

Despite full production only commencing at the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic, Porsche has already clocked up the milestone, with the 100,000th Taycan being a flagship Turbo S version painted in Neptune Blue, destined for a British customer. The UK is the third biggest global market for the Taycan, only behind the US and China.

The Taycan launched in 2019 as a saloon bodystyle as the brand’s first electric car, though Porsche has continued to ramp up the range of versions available. There’s been the addition of lower-cost rear-wheel-drive versions, along with a rugged Cross Turismo bodystyle and practical Sport Turismo estate-like model.

Starting prices for the EV currently range from £75,500 for the entry-level Taycan, through to £143,400 for the flagship Turbo S Cross Turismo. A range of up to 319 miles is also offered.

Kevin Giek,vice president of the Taycan model line, said: “We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in production history so quickly – despite the recent challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage and the volatile Covid situation. With the Taycan, we have made a decidedly successful start in the electric age.”

To showcase the Taycan’s abilities, Porsche spoke to those that had covered the most miles in the EV. Jean-Huber Revolon has covered 188,119 km (116,892 miles) in his Taycan since delivery in August 2020, regularly driving across France and covering up to 1,200km (746 miles) in a day in the car. Revolon said the car was bought for its “technical innovations, which are good for the environment as well as my budget because of the low running costs”.