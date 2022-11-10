Search

10 Nov 2022

‘Time capsule’ Porsche 911 belonging to legendary Led Zeppelin manager goes up for sale

‘Time capsule’ Porsche 911 belonging to legendary Led Zeppelin manager goes up for sale

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 3:32 PM

A ‘time capsule’ Porsche 911 that once belonged to musical legend Peter Grant is being tipped to sell for an eye-watering £180,000.

The 930 Turbo was bought from new by Grant in 1980 and he kept it as part of his impressive collection of motors until his death in 1995.

After that it passed down to his son, Warren, who sold it a few years later. Since then it has seldom been used and is now being offered with less than 12,000 miles on the clock, despite being more than 40-years-old.

Up for sale with Silverstone Auctions, it is expected to fetch a fee of between £140,000 and £180,000.

The auctioneers say it remains in the same pristine condition as it was in when it was in Grant’s possession and hope its rock and roll heritage will help it stand out at auction.

Grant, who is said to have ‘ruled the entire music industry’, managed Led Zeppelin from all the way from their formation in 1968 to their breakup in 1980.

He is widely credited with improving pay and conditions for all musicians in dealings and was famed for his ruthless nature which is said to have been key in Led Zeppelin’s rise to the top.

Joe Watts who consigned the car for Silverstone Auctions, said: ‘The car’s current owner has stored it in his garage/workshop, using it only a handful of times, covering just 2,000 miles in the last 20 years; it now has 11,124 miles on the clock.

‘It has not moved or been started for around 15 years and is believed to be largely original, as when Grant owned it, with perhaps the exception of the bonnet that may have been painted.

‘It has recently had a full recommissioning (after coming out of hibernation) done in preparation to sell at auction, passing an MOT.’

He added: ‘It has been carefully stored, its paintwork is excellent and its interior is all-original. It comes with a huge history file, lots of invoices, handwritten letters, hotel bills etc. all with Peter Grant’s name on, both keys, original tool-roll, jack, Porsche-factory service kit and original dealer sticker in rear window – it is a proper time-capsule car!’

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media