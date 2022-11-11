Abarth simplifies range and adds new colour schemes

Abarth has streamlined its current range of hot hatches in order to simplify the ordering process.

There’s the choice of the Abarth 595 or 695, which both utilise a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine but develop 163bhp and 178bhp respectively. There’s then the option to choose from Turismo specification – which is available for both powertrains and can be specified in either hatchback and convertible versions – and Competizione, which can only be specified on the more powerful 695.

The Turismo grade brings black leather seats, 17-inch alloy wheels and Turismo badging. The Competizione, in contrast, has a more performance-focused theme and as a result brings Sabelt carbon seats, 17-inch alloy wheels and more aggressive suspension. You can, of course, opt to have the 695 finished in the more road-going Turismo pack, too.

All cars feature two packs as standard. The tech pack brings a seven-inch infotainment system with media and navigation functions and automatic climate control. The style pack, meanwhile, brings a Beats audio system and high-power Xenon headlights.

Abarth has also added a new ‘Orange Racing’ livery to the Abarth, which is created through a combination of the brand’s yellow and red colours. It also harks back to the Fiat 131 Racing Volumetrico Abarth, which sported a special orange livery too.

Prices for the Abarth 595 and 695 range start from £22,245, with Turismo adding £1,000 to the price of the 595. The Abarth 696 Competizione sits atop the range and comes in at £28,254.