11 Nov 2022

Abarth simplifies range and adds new colour schemes

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 4:55 PM

Abarth has streamlined its current range of hot hatches in order to simplify the ordering process.

There’s the choice of the Abarth 595 or 695, which both utilise a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine but develop 163bhp and 178bhp respectively. There’s then the option to choose from Turismo specification – which is available for both powertrains and can be specified in either hatchback and convertible versions – and Competizione, which can only be specified on the more powerful 695.

The Turismo grade brings black leather seats, 17-inch alloy wheels and Turismo badging. The Competizione, in contrast, has a more performance-focused theme and as a result brings Sabelt carbon seats, 17-inch alloy wheels and more aggressive suspension. You can, of course, opt to have the 695 finished in the more road-going Turismo pack, too.

All cars feature two packs as standard. The tech pack brings a seven-inch infotainment system with media and navigation functions and automatic climate control. The style pack, meanwhile, brings a Beats audio system and high-power Xenon headlights.

Abarth has also added a new ‘Orange Racing’ livery to the Abarth, which is created through a combination of the brand’s yellow and red colours. It also harks back to the Fiat 131 Racing Volumetrico Abarth, which sported a special orange livery too.

Prices for the Abarth 595 and 695 range start from £22,245, with Turismo adding £1,000 to the price of the 595. The Abarth 696 Competizione sits atop the range and comes in at £28,254.

