Volta Trucks and Cake begin collaboration on last-mile delivery solutions

Volta Trucks and Cake have entered into a new partnership to work on last-mile delivery solutions that could help lower emissions and congestion in cities.

Volta Trucks, which specialises in fully electric commercial vehicles and is based in Sweden, ties in with fellow Swedish manufacturer Cake, which creates lightweight electric motorcycles and mopeds.

Essa Al-Saleh, chief executive officer of Volta Trucks, said: “The partnership between Volta Trucks and Cake will showcase how a combination of zero tailpipe emission transport solutions can bring benefit to brands and customers, such as the H&M Group, and city centre environments.”

The pair plans to create a solution for last-mile deliveries and is aiming to undertake its first trials in Paris during the first quarter of 2023. Working with fashion brand H&M Group, the duo will use Volta Truck’s Zero vehicle, which will act as a mobile micro hub or ‘mini warehouse’. Cake’s electric motorcycles will be loaded into the truck at the start of the working day and positioned in the city centre.

From there, Cake’s motorcycles will be used to deliver last-mile parcels to customers ‘without impacting traffic or struggling with parking’. The Volta Zero can then be used to redeploy other motorcycles in other areas, or even carry extra batteries for the Cake motorcycles.

Stefan Ytterborn, founder and chief executive officer of Cake, said: “As the majority of today’s last-mile delivery chains will soon be banned in many of the world’s largest cities, world-leading e-commerce consumer brands need to engage in future-proof concepts now.

“Solutions need to be developed to offer lower emissions and less congestion, while benefiting from far more efficient deliveries all the way to the end customer. This innovative mobility ecosystem that the three brands are trialling is setting a clear direction for both healthier cities and business advantages.”