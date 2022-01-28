First Drive: Is the updated Kia Ceed too sensible for its own good?

What is it?



In Kia’s history, the Ceed will undoubtedly go down as one of its most important models. The Cee’d (as it was originally known) was the South Korean firm’s first European-specific model when it launched in 2006 and has really helped this brand to capitalise in this region ever since.

Though Kia’s range might have grown significantly since then, the Ceed ‘family’ – it now includes the hatch, an estate, shooting brake and crossover – remains hugely important, still accounting for a quarter of its European sales. They’ve all now had a makeover, and here we’re trying the regular Ceed in entry-level ‘2’ trim. But is it any good?

What’s new?



The bulk of the Ceed’s changes as part of this update affects the front end, with Kia giving it a redesigned version of its well-known ‘tiger-nose’ grille, which gets new gloss black finishes contrasted with angular silver trim, which we’ll explore more of later.

High-end models benefit from a larger touchscreen and various new driver assistance technologies, too, though our entry-level test car largely remains unchanged, other than its exterior design.

What’s under the bonnet?



Sticking with the entry-level theme, the Ceed we’re trying uses the most affordable engine option – a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol unit, which produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is also used, with power being sent to the front wheels.

Unsurprisingly for the entry-level engine, performance isn’t exactly brisk, with 0-60mph taking 11 seconds, and flat out it would hit 118mph. As for efficiency, Kia claims it will return a respectable 54.3mpg, with low CO2 emissions of 119g/km. During our testing – which was admittedly mainly on rural roads – it was only managing around 45mpg, though, which isn’t great for a car of this type.

Other engines on offer include a 158bhp 1.5-litre petrol and a 134bhp 1.6-litre diesel – the latter making the most sense to those doing longer journeys.

What’s it like to drive?

If you want a car that wows behind the wheel, you’re looking in the wrong place with this Ceed. No, this model is more about easy day-to-day use, and it seems to excel here. The ride on our test car was excellent, undoubtedly helped by the smaller 16-inch alloy wheels shod in tyres with plenty of profile. It does handle quite neatly if you want to press on, though it’s never as engaging as rivals like the Ford Focus or Seat Leon.

It’s oddly quite pleasant to be in this no-frills, petrol, manual Ceed this week. It is a bit grey, though, so have York’s brightly-coloured stadium add a bit of flair to it… pic.twitter.com/W9yS99xYyq — Ted Welford (@TedWelford) January 19, 2022

Though this 1.0-litre petrol will more than likely be suitable for most, you do have to work the six-speed manual gearbox to get up to speed, though at higher speed it settles down nicely, and is even quite suitable for motorway driving. We would like a bit more sound deadening in the cabin, though, as there’s quite a lot of road noise, especially at higher speeds.

How does it look?



Ever since its launch in 2018 (and the previous two generations for that matter), the Ceed has always been a car that’s somewhat blended into the background. Particularly our test car, with its dark grey paint and silver alloys, is a car you could accidentally walk past in a car park, even if you owned it. That said, some will appreciate that subtlety.

This new model is marginally more appealing than its predecessor, though, with more gloss black on the front end helping to modernise the design, while the redesigned ‘tiger nose’ is a welcome yet subtle update. If you do want more in the way of style, though, the sportier-looking GT-Line versions will be the ones to go for.

What’s it like inside?



The interior of the Ceed mirrors the fuss-free design of the exterior. There are no gimmicks, no oversized touchscreens or digital dial displays, but a clean layout that offers some of the best ergonomics in this class. Nevertheless, an eight-inch touchscreen is included as standard, and though it’s not brimming with advanced features, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both included, it gets everything you’ll likely need.

It will also fit the bill for those looking for a family hatchback, too, with the 395-litre boot a good size, and larger than that of a Ford Focus or Volkswagen Golf. Slightly more legroom in the back would be welcome, though.

What’s the spec like?



We’ve come a long way from the days of entry-level cars feeling like the bare-bones car they were, as this bottom-spec ‘2’ Ceed will likely come with all the equipment that you’d ever need. There’s the eight-inch touchscreen we’ve already mentioned, while it also features a reversing camera, 16-inch alloy wheels and cruise control. It might be tempting to upgrade to the ‘3’ version to get features like heated front seats, adaptive cruise control and a larger touchscreen, but this trim gets most of what you’d ever need.

The Ceed also remains great value for money, with this entry-level car starting from £20,355, and by 2022 standards you get a lot of car for that. It’s one of the most affordable cars in its class, undercutting key rivals such as the mechanically-similar Hyundai i30, as well as the Ford Focus and Seat Leon.

Verdict

The updated Kia Ceed will never be a car you’ll see in a showroom and immediately decide you want. No, much like its predecessor, it’s a model that will be chosen with your head rather than heart, and with its comfortable ride, affordable price and pleasant interior, it would be a very informed decision. Not least with the added bonus of Kia’s seven-year warranty.

It’s possibly the most sensible new car on the market today, and those wanting wild styling or thrills behind the wheel should look elsewhere. However, sometimes sensible is all you want, isn’t it?

[pa_fact_box title=”Facts at a glance ” content=”

Model: Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’

Price: £20,355

Engine: 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol

Power: 118bhp

Torque: 272Nm

Max speed: 118mph

0-60mph: 11 seconds

MPG: 54.3mpg

Emissions: 119g/km CO2

” /