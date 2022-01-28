Search

28 Jan 2022

Evangeline Lilly attends rally in support of ‘bodily sovereignty’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 1:55 AM

Evangeline Lilly says she believes nobody should be forced to inject anything into their body against their will after she attended a rally to support “bodily sovereignty”.

The Avengers: Endgame actress posted pictures from a rally in Washington DC that appeared to be in opposition to US government vaccination mandates.

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” she wrote.

“I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will.

“This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy.

“This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.

“I was pro choice before Covid and I am still pro choice today”.

The Canadian actress  stars alongside Paul Rudd in the Marvel Comic Universe Ant-Man series and is set to return in the third film, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which is due in 2023.

In March 2020 she was forced to apologise for “arrogant” comments she made about coronavirus and refusing to self-isolate.

The actress had suggested the government was exploiting the pandemic to “grab more power”  and told worried fans to “look at the facts we are being presented with”.

At the time she was reportedly living with her two children and seriously ill father, who had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

News

