Search

20 Apr 2022

Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Actor Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii for the second time in recent weeks.

The Flash star, 29, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday for second-degree assault following an incident which allegedly left a 26 year-old woman with a cut to her forehead.

According to the Hawaii Police Department (HPD), Miller had become “irate” and had reportedly thrown a chair which struck the woman.

Officers arrived shortly after 1am (12pm London) to a private residence in Pahoa, on Hawaii’s Big Island, following reports that an assault had taken place.

“Shortly after 1am on Tuesday April 19 2022, a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont was arrested for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pahoa,” a report from the HPD said.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.

“The female victim refused treatment for her injury.”

The actor, who identifies as they/them, was arrested at 1.30am on Tuesday morning after being located on a road during a traffic stop.

They were subsequently released pending further investigation.

The HPD said the investigation remained active.

It comes after Miller was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar last month.

Police said the actor grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts, after allegedly becoming aggravated by a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad Shallow from the film A Star Is Born.

Last week the couple dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against Miller, though their lawyer declined to comment on the reason.

The actor also stars in the latest installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media