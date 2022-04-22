Search

22 Apr 2022

Nicolas Cage reveals gender of baby he is expecting with wife Riko Shibata

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 9:25 AM

Nicolas Cage has revealed he is expecting a baby girl with wife Riko Shibata.

The Leaving Las Vegas star, 58, has two sons from previous relationships: Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim, and Weston, 31, with actress Christina Fulton.

Appearing on US chat show The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cage said: “I’m going to announce some big news for everyone. I am going to have a little girl.”

He also revealed her name will include tributes to Beatles musician John Lennon and his late father, August Coppola, who died in 2009.

He said: “Her name, because of Across The Universe (the song by The Beatles), is going to be Lennon Augie, Augie after my father, and I’ll call her Lenny for short.”

He continued: “I’m thrilled. It’s gonna be the biggest adventure of my life, so, here we go.”

Cage and Shibata, his fifth wife, married at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas last year.

He has previously been married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Kim and Erika Koike.

