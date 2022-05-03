Search

04 May 2022

Sophie Turner ‘excited to be expanding family’ after Met Gala pregnancy reveal

Sophie Turner ‘excited to be expanding family’ after Met Gala pregnancy reveal

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 1:25 AM

Sophie Turner has described being pregnant with her second child as “the best blessing ever” after confirming the news at the Met Gala.

The Game Of Thrones star, 26, showed off her growing bump on the red carpet at the fashion event in New York City wearing a long-sleeved black, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown.

She tied the knot with US pop star Joe Jonas, 32, in May 2019 and they welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

Speaking to Elle UK, Turner said: “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.

“We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Turner, who starred as Sansa Stark in HBO epic Game of Thrones, said she feels “very protective” of the life she and Jonas have built.

She said: “Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it’s for the right reason and makes sense for our careers.

“You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It’s not that cool. And my daughter never asked for any of this.

“I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments.

“It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do’. We’re quite strict about that.”

The actress also admitted to having a “love-hate relationship” with social media.

“I wish I’d never got myself involved with it in the first place,” she said.

“I look at the comments on Instagram and think, ‘Oh, f***. Everyone thinks this about me’. It would completely consume me.

“I have noticed that social media makes me incredibly anxious and it’s something I try to distance myself from.”

Turner said removing social media apps from her phone has been “so helpful”.

She added: “Now, if I do have to go on it, it’s for a few minutes once or twice a week, rather than hours every day. It’s made such a difference. Live real life – it’s much more fun.”

Turner and Jonas began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017.

The couple got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards.

The ceremony was livestreamed by DJ Diplo and Turner later admitted she wished it had been kept private.

The British star is best known for portraying Sansa Stark.

Jonas formed the chart-topping group the Jonas Brothers with his siblings Kevin and Nick.

The June issue of Elle UK is on sale from May 4.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media