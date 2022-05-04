Search

04 May 2022

Scorsese to narrate documentary about British filmmakers Powell and Pressburger

Scorsese to narrate documentary about British filmmakers Powell and Pressburger

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 5:25 PM

Martin Scorsese will voice a documentary exploring the genius behind British filmmakers Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, whose body of work has been a “constant source of energy”.

The Bafta and Academy Award-winning director, 79, will reveal how their work helped shape his own filmmaking, having been captivated from a young age.

The documentary will be brought to life using rare archive material from the personal collections of Powell, Pressburger and Scorsese – including diary entries, home movies, personal snapshots and audio recordings.

The yet-to-be-titled film will also see how Scorsese’s friendship with Powell left an indelible mark on his life.

Scorsese, who will also serve as an executive producer on the film, said: “I still find it extraordinary that I knew Michael Powell personally for 16 years and throughout that time he was not only a support, but a guide, pushing me along, giving me confidence, keeping me bold in my own work.

“I’ve seen the films that he made with Emeric over and over again but the experience of excitement and mystery that I get from them doesn’t just remain, it deepens.

“I don’t know how it happens but for me their body of work is a wondrous presence, a constant source of energy, and a reminder of what life and art are all about.”

The personal and moving look at two of British cinema’s greatest filmmakers will be directed by two-time Bafta winner David Hinton, who described it as a “dream project”.

Hinton said: “There’s no British films that I admire more than those of Powell and Pressburger, and working with Michael Powell in the 1980s was one of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional life.

“On top of that, there’s no living filmmaker that I admire more than Martin Scorsese, and no-one speaks about Powell and Pressburger with more passion, conviction and insight.

“When you put that together with all the magical archive material that we’ve found, you can see why this is a dream project for me.”

Powell and Pressburger directed films during the golden age of British cinema, including The Red Shoes, Black Narcissus, A Matter Of Life And Death, and The Life And Death Of Colonel Blimp.

Scorsese said their films were “grand, poetic, wise, adventurous, headstrong, enraptured by beauty, deeply romantic, and completely uncompromising”.

The documentary is produced by Nick Varley and backed by the BBC, which is funding the film alongside the National Lottery and Scottish Government through Screen Scotland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media