05 May 2022

Timothee Chalamet's Old Vic debut cancelled after pandemic delays

Timothee Chalamet’s Old Vic debut cancelled after pandemic delays

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 4:25 PM

Timothee Chalamet’s debut at The Old Vic theatre has been cancelled after facing two years of delays due to the pandemic.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 26, was due to appear opposite British actress Dame Eileen Atkins in an adaptation of the critically acclaimed play 4,000 Miles, written by Amy Herzog.

The production was originally scheduled to open in London in April 2020 but was postponed when theatres across the country had to close their doors.

A statement from The Old Vic said: “Following the postponement of 4000 Miles due to the pandemic, and despite an enormous amount of effort from all involved, we have now sadly and reluctantly concluded that we are unable to reschedule the production at a time possible for everyone involved.

“After two years of trying hard to make it work, it has proved impossible.

“We’re sorry not to have better news, and we want to thank our audiences for their continued patience and understanding.”

Chalamet was due to star as 21-year-old Leo, who, after suffering a major loss during a summer bike riding trip, seeks solace in the New York home of his 91-year-old grandmother, Vera, who was to be played by Dame Eileen.

The actor is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors having recently starred in 2021’s Dune and 2019’s Little Women.

He has previously featured in theatre productions stateside in The Talls in 2011 and Prodigal Son in 2016.

