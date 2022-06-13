Search

23 Jun 2022

Rian Johnson reveals title of highly anticipated Knives Out sequel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

Rian Johnson has revealed the highly anticipated sequel to Knives Out will be called Glass Onion.

Announcing the news online, the director paid tribute to the work of detective novelist Agatha Christie and said he hoped to “emulate” her with his films.

Daniel Craig is due to reprise his role as suave detective Benoit Blanc for the sequel, which will see his character travel to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.

Craig appears alongside an all-star cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr and Kate Hudson.

Revealing the title on Twitter, Johnson wrote: “Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively.

“I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true.

“It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually.

“Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues.

“When I made Knives Out, that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc – to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title.

“Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION.”

Johnson signed off by promising fans there is “much more to come”.

Glass Onion is set to arrive later in 2022.

News

