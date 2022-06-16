Search

23 Jun 2022

Dame Emma Thompson ‘not sure how great’ sexual revolution of 70s and 80s was

Dame Emma Thompson ‘not sure how great’ sexual revolution of 70s and 80s was

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jun 2022 6:55 AM

Dame Emma Thompson says she is “not sure how great” the sexual revolution of the 1970s and 80s was and that it may have encouraged “predatory” behaviour.

The actress. 63, said she felt that modern feminism was about women “finding our space” rather than being “more like men”.

It comes ahead of the release of her new film Good Luck To You, Leo Grande co-starring Daryl McCormack, in which she plays a retired teacher who hires a 28-year-old male sex worker after the death of her husband.

She told The Times: “I’m not sure how great the sexual revolution was.

“I’m not sure whether it benefited us in the ways that are loudly bruited these days.

“It made us more available, I suppose, for sex, because we weren’t going to get pregnant, but I don’t know.

“It also introduced something else, which felt to me and feels to me now when I look back on it a little bit predatory and certainly which led, I think directly, to the sort of ladette Nineties, where women were supposed to be just like men.”

Dame Emma added: “Now for me, feminism is not about women becoming more like men.

“It’s not about that.

“It’s about finding our space, enlarging our space, and the ways in which we work in the world in order to balance things out.”

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande is due to be released in UK cinemas on June 17.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media